Delhi excise policy case: AAP MP Raghav Chadha named in supplementary chargesheet filed by ED

The development comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Manish Sisodia as an accused for the first time in its supplementary chargesheet filed before a CBI court in Delhi. 

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Raghav Chadha
AAP leader Raghav Chadha during Idea Exchange at Indian Express Noida office.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha was named in the second supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22 case, reports India Today.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s former secretary C Arvind told the central probe agency that a meeting was held at Sisodia’s house in the presence of Chadha.

First published on: 02-05-2023 at 12:45 IST

