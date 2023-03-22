Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till April 5

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody has been extended for 14 days in connection to the probe in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise 2021-22 policy.

Special judge M K Nagpal sent Sisodia to jail till April 5 after the Enforcement Directorate produced him in the court after his custodial interrogation ended.

He has been in the ED’s custody for seven days.

On Tuesday, the special court deferred the hearing to March 25 on the bail plea of Sisodia in the main case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI had arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.

Following his arrest, the senior AAP leader, who as handling 18 out of the 33 portfolios in the Delhi government, had resigned from the Delhi Cabinet.

The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9 in Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case registered by the CBI.

The arrest of Sisodia had led to a political slugfest between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).