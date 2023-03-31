Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia bail plea rejected by Delhi court

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was denied bail by a Delhi court on Friday in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22, reported Bar and Bench.

Special CBI judge MK Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue court had passed the order. The judge had earlier the verdict on the bail plea on March 24.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26, after interrogating him for nearly eight hours. The federal agency, in a statement later, said that the former deputy CM was arrested for “non-cooperation” and giving “elusive replies” despite being confronted with evidence.

On February 27, Sisodia was remanded in the CBI’s custody till March 4, and remained in its custody till March 6, following which he was sent to judicial custody.

The CBI alleged that there were irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy. In its FIR, the AAP leader was the prime accused.

Following the arrest by the CBI, Sisodia was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case in the Delhi excise policy.

After his arrest, Sisodia, who held 17 out of the 33 government portfolios, including the Finance portfolio, resigned from the Delhi Cabinet.