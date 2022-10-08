Delhi excise policy case: ED seizes one crore cash in raids at multiple locations

The Enforcement Directorate has seized about Rs 1 crore in cash after raids were conducted across 35 locations in Delhi, Chandigarh and Hyderabad on Friday in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, reported PTI, quoting sources.

Raids were conducted on premises associated with vendors, distributors and alleged middlemen involved in the liquor businesses in Delhi. About one crore was recovered from a location during the raids, while some digital devices and documents were also seized, official sources told PTI without naming the location.

Also Read: Delhi excise policy: ED raids 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab, and Hyderabad

Premises that were linked to a director of a Delhi-based TV news organisation, who is also on the board of a Telugu daily, a city-based businessman whose company imports and distributes various alcoholic beverages, and a former Punjab MLA, were also searched by ED officials, they said.

The money laundering case stems from an First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation that had named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused, among others.

Following the raids, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet on Friday that the time of CBI/ED officers were wasted for “dirty politics” and no one could find a single evidence against Sisodia.

Also Read: ED raids in Delhi excise policy case: ‘Not able to find one evidence against Manish Sisodia,’ says Kejriwal

“More than 500 raids, for the 3 months more than 300 ED/CBI officers are working 24 hours to find evidence against Manish Sisodia. They could find nothing because nothing was done. Time of many officers is being wasted for their dirty politics. How will the country progress like this?” Kejriwal had tweeted.

500 से ज़्यादा रेड, 3 महीनों से CBI/ED के 300 से ज़्यादा अधिकारी 24 घंटे लगे हुए हैं- एक मनीष सिसोदिया के ख़िलाफ़ सबूत ढूँढने के लिए। कुछ नहीं मिल रहा। क्योंकि कुछ किया ही नहीं



अपनी गंदी राजनीति के लिए इतने अधिकारियों का समय बर्बाद किया जा रहा है। ऐसे देश कैसे तरक़्क़ी करेगा? https://t.co/VN3AMc6TUd — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 7, 2022

Till now, the central investigative agency has conducted raids across 103 locations in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. The scheme came under the scanner after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

(With PTI inputs)