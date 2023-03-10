Delhi excise policy case: ED seeks 10-day custody of Manish Sisodia, to be produced in court at 2 PM

A day after former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Friday directed the federal probe agency to produce him before it at 2 PM today. The ED in its plea sought 10-day custody of the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case, reported ANI.

The 51-year-old politician is in judicial custody till March 20, and is currently lodged at the Tihar jail.

After several hours of questioning inside the jail, the ED arrested the former Delhi education minister, in connection with the excise policy case. The ED had first filed its chargesheet last year.

The CBI arrested him on February 26 alleging that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

Sisodia and 15 others were booked in the FIR which was filed by the CBI. The probe agency took over the case based on the recommendations of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

The ED said that it has undertaken nearly 200 search operations in this case so far in connection with the case.