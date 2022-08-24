Delhi excise policy case: BJP claims Kejriwal the ‘kingpin’ of scam, did not sign a single file to avoid investigation

The BJP on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi government ignored recommendations of an expert panel set up to reform liquor trade in the capital and gave licences to companies that paid “hefty commissions” to the Aam Aadmi Party. The saffron party alleged that the AAP government did not follow the suggestions of its own panel to “gain unfair advantage” in the Punjab polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the “kingpin” of the liquor policy “scam” but he did not sign a single file in an attempt to avoid investigation. Asked about the AAP’s claim that the BJP tried to bribe four of its legislators in Delhi, Patra said: “They may have got such offers from liquor mafia. Why do not they tell the names of persons who approached them?” The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Wednesday that the BJP has approached four of its legislators in Delhi, asking them to switch sides and join the saffron party or else, face “false cases, the CBI and the ED”.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who also addressed the news conference, said the AAP has failed to give direct and specific answers to questions posed by his party.Patra said the Delhi government handed over wholesale liquor business to private players despite the expert panel recommending against it.He also said the city government allowed cartelisation in liquor business by giving multiple retail licenses to big companies.”Blacklisted companies also got licenses,” he said.

The BJP leader said the AAP is now trying to deflect BJP’s questions on malpractices in the implementation of liquor policy.”Manish (Sisodia) ji, you may be the world’s best education minister, but you should immediately convene a press conference and answer what were you doing in your capacity as the excise minister? “Is it not true that you ignored the recommendations of the panel on retail and wholesale liquor business. On whose direction you did so?” he asked.