Delhi excise policy case: AAP minister Satyendar Jain to be questioned by ED in prison tomorrow

Jailed Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday inside the prison premises. An order to this effect was passed by special CBI court judge Geetanjali Goel, allowing the ED to proceed with the minister’s questioning in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

According to news agency ANI, the ED had sought three dates from court to probe the minister, who was one of the signatories to the Group of Ministers document that decided on the finalisation and implementation of the new Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The policy was cleared by the Delhi Cabinet in November 2021 and withdrawn in July 2022 following corruption allegations.

Also read| No clean-chit to Manish Sisodia, remarks on officer’s death ‘mischievous and misleading’: CBI

Jain has been in jail for over three months in cases of alleged money-laundering against him. The ED will question Jain if the tweaking of the excise policy had any influence on the cases he is being tried for.

Alleging corruption and procedural lapses in the rollout of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case in the matter on the advice of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

In August this year, the CBI raided the official residence of Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s Deputy CM and in charge of the Excise department. He has been named as accused no. 1 in the CBI’s FIR and charged with corruption in the implementation of the Excise Policy. Sisodia was among 15 others booked in the FIR filed by the CBI.

Also read| Kejriwal shoots holes in Modi’s plan to modernise govt schools – Here’s his advice to PM

The FIR has alleged irregularities including modifications in the Excise Policy and waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval, among other undue favours extended to the license holders.

The AAP, Sisodia and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have vehemently denied these allegations and termed them politically motivated. The AAP and its top leaders have alleged that the BJP approached Sisodia asking him to break ranks with AAP if he wanted cases of CBI and ED closed.

