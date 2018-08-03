Delhi engineer cons delivery boy, steals Rado watch worth Rs 90,000 to ‘surprise’ girlfriend

The Delhi police have arrested a 22-year-old BTech graduate for allegedly duping the delivery boy of a wristwatch worth Rs 90,000. (Representational Image, Source: IE)

The Delhi police have arrested a 22-year-old BTech graduate for allegedly duping the delivery boy of a Rado wristwatch worth Rs 90,000 which he had ordered online as a ‘surprise gift’ for his girlfriend. The police have also recovered the watch and a Hunk motorcycle that he had used in the crime. Vaibhav Khurana, a resident of Delhi’s Model Town, wanted to surprise his girlfriend by gifting her an expensive watch on her birthday but didn’t have enough money for it.

So, he came up with a plan to order the watch through an e-commerce site and con the delivery boy. Deputy commissioner of police (North) Nupur Prasad told Hindustan Times that on July 23, Khurana had ordered a Rado wristwatch priced Rs 90,000 which was available on the website for Rs 67,000. He tendered a false address somewhere in Civil Lines.

Kalipada Sahu then contacted Khurana on the mobile number through which the order was placed to confirm his availability and the address where the delivery was to be made. But, he was asked to meet somewhere else.

“Khurana asked Sahu to meet him outside the Kashmere Gate Metro station. The two met there and Khurana tricked Sahu into accompanying him on his bike to Civil Lines, saying he would collect the order and pay the money at home,” Prasad was quoted as saying.

Khurana then took Sahu outside a house at Rajpur Road in Civil Lines which was not his home. He asked the delivery boy to ring the doorbell and allegedly left with the bag containing the delivery box. Sahu approached the Civil Lines police and filed a case.

An investigation by police revealed that the mobile number used for placing the order was registered in the name of Virender Nath Shukl from Delhi’s GTB Nagar. During questioning, Shukl claimed that he was no more using the mobile number which was found to be true.