Delhi electrician’s son lands Rs 70 lakh job in US; here’s the innovation that earned him this remarkable feat

Jamia Millia Islamia student Mohammad Aamir Ali has bagged a package of whopping $100,000 (approximately rs 70 lakh). Ali, a student of JMI’s Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, appeared for university’s BTech course for three consecutive years. However, he could not get an admission. Despite failing to get an admission in B Tech, Ali’s passion for science and technology led him to the highest package in the university, The Hindu reports.

Ali’s father, Shamshad Ali, works as an electrician at JMI. Speaking to an English daily, Shamshad said that his son would ask him questions on the functioning of electrical equipment and electricity that he could not answer despite being an electrician. He expressed his happiness and said that he always taught his son to work hard.

Ali, despite being a student of a diploma-level course, pursued his passion and started working on a project on electric vehicles.

Ali’s project caught the eye of a US-based firm. The student was offered a job as a battery management system engineer at Frisson Motor Werks at Charlotte, situated in North Carolina. The company offered the student a job worth Rs $1,00,008.

Ali said that his project is based on charging infrastructure in the country. The student said that lack of charging infrastructure is the basic problem faced by electric vehicles industry in the country, and claimed that the cost of charging electric vehicles will become nearly zero if he succeeds in his project.