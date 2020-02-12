Delhi Elections results: In Okhla of Shaheen Bagh, big win for AAP’s Amanatullah Khan

In the first two rounds of counting, Khan was trailing marginally behind Singh.

By ARANYA SHANKAR

THE AAP recorded its highest victory margin in Okhla, a constituency which includes Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh — the epicentre of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. At last count, AAP’s Amanatullah Khan was leading by a margin of 72,468 votes (67.3% of the total votes polled), while BJP’s Braham Singh had got 53,200 votes (28.49%), and Congress’s Parvez Hashmi had got 4,851 votes (2.6%).

In the first two rounds of counting, Khan was trailing marginally behind Singh. But in the third round, Khan picked up a lead of over 3,000 votes. By the fourth round, the margin had increased to over 13,000, and kept widening. While Singh fared better in the 17th-19th rounds, Khan had taken a massive lead by then.

Khan told The Indian Express: “This is a win for the public, they trusted us, they voted for the work we did. The BJP tried to fight the elections on communal lines and make Shaheen Bagh an issue, but it didn’t work. People voted for development. This is a win for the people of Delhi. They have shocked Amit Shah with the current from their votes.”

In his campaign speeches, Shah had asked voters to press the EVM button in favour of BJP so that “its current shocks Shaheen Bagh”.

In 2015, Khan, the incumbent MLA from Okhla, had won by a margin of 64,532 votes. In terms of vote share, he had got 62.57% of the total votes polled, while Singh had got 23.84%. The Congress had fielded Asif Mohammed Khan, whose vote share was 12.08%.

— With inputs from Ananya Tiwari