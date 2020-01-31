Delhi elections internal matter of India, will not tolerate Pakistan’s interference, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 31, 2020 3:31:52 PM

Responding to a tweet by Pakistan's Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain, the chief minister also said no matter how hard Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country.

Delhi elections, Delhi elections 2020, Delhi assembly elections, delhi polls, arvind kejriwal, pakistan, indo pak relations, fawad hussain, pm modi, narendra modi“As much as Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said elections in Delhi are an internal matter of India and no interference by Pakistan, the biggest sponsor of terrorism, would be tolerated.

Responding to a tweet by Pakistan’s Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain, the chief minister also said no matter how hard Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country.

Related News

Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India. He is my prime minister too. The election of Delhi is an internal issue of India and we will not tolerate the interference of the biggest sponsors of terrorism. As much as Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi elections internal matter of India will not tolerate Pakistan’s interference says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi Election 2020 Live: BJP releases manifesto for February 8 polls
2Delhi Election 2020: Election Commission bans Parvesh, Thakur from campaigning
3UP hostage crisis: All children rescued, accused killed