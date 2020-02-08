Delhi elections 2020: Three minority-dominated seats witness highest voter turnout in Delhi

Matia Mahal in old Delhi, the area that saw anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, recorded a voter turnout of 65.62 per cent.
The three minority-dominated seats of Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur recorded the highest voter turnout in the Assembly elections here on Saturday, polls officials said.
According to the data shared by the officials, Mustafabad in northeast Delhi recorded 66.29 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm.
Seelampur, another minority seat in northeast Delhi, recorded 64.92 per cent voting. The seat had also seen anti-CAA protests in December.
Till 5 pm, the national capital recorded a voter turnout of 57.87 per cent.
