Delhi Elections 2020: Prakash Javadekar calls Arvind Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’, AAP dares Centre to arrest him

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. (PTI)

Delhi Assembly Polls: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said there was enough proof that called Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was a terrorist. He said that the Delhi Chief Minister was a self-confessed anarchist and there was little difference between an anarchist and a terrorist. Addressing a press conference earlier today, Javadekar said: “Arvind Kejriwal is making an innocent face and asking if he is a terrorist — you (Kejriwal) are a terrorist, and there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself had said you are an anarchist, there is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist.”

Moments after this, AAP MP Sanjay Singh hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party and asked its leaders to explain on what basis such claims have been made. He also dared the saffron party to challenge the chief minister if he was indeed a ‘terrorist’. “This is happening in the capital of our country where the Central government is sitting, the Election Commission is present. How can a central minister be permitted to use such language? If Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist, I challenge the BJP to arrest him,” the AAP leader said.

Prakash Javadekar’s statement today came after Kejriwal started a video campaign asking people if looked like a terrorist. The Delhi CM did this after BJP MP Parvesh Verma called Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist. Addressing a rally in the poll-bound national capital, Verma said, “In Delhi, many ‘natwarlals and terrorists’ like Kejriwal are hiding. I don’t understand if we should fight with terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorist Kejriwal in Delhi.”

