Delhi elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari rejects exit poll results, claims BJP will win 48 seats

Tiwari tweeted all the exit polls will “fail” and asked his detractors to save his tweet.

(ANI Image)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari put up a brave face even as exit polls predicted a sweep for the AAP in the assembly polls, voting for which concluded on Saturday evening, claiming his party will win “48 seats” and form a government in the city.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to meet BJP’s seven Lok Sabha MPs and other leaders late in the evening, a top party leader said.

“Shah will meet the MPs and other leaders to get their feedback of the voting on the 70 Assembly seats,” he said.

Tiwari tweeted all the exit polls will “fail” and asked his detractors to save his tweet.

“All these exit polls will fail. Save my tweet carefully. BJP will win 48 seats and form government in Delhi…please do not search excuses to blame the EVM,” Tiwari asserted in his tweet in Hindi.

Shah and BJP president JP Nadda during the whirlwind campaign for the polls had claimed that the party will win more than 45 seats in Delhi.

Exit polls for the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) despite a likely rise in tally for the BJP in the 70-member House.

Times Now-Ipsos exit polls predicted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will retain his chair with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP.

Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress.

The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the 2015 assembly polls, winning 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three.