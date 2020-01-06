Delhi Elections 2020: Get ready to see the power of people on February 11, tweets AAP poll strategist Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC was roped in by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to assist with his political campaign, which has already started with ‘Townhall with Kejriwal’.

Moments after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Delhi Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party’s poll strategist Prashant Kishor took to Twitter to declare that the power of the people will be seen on the day the poll results are announced. “Get ready to see the power of people on February 11,” he said. Delhi will vote on February 8 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on February 11. The fight is expected to be triangular, with AAP BJP and Congress going full throttle. Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC was roped in by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to assist with his political campaign, which has already started with ‘Townhall with Kejriwal’.

In the last assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP had swept the state by winning 67 out of 70 seats. It was a historic feat for a party that was just a year old at the time of elections. The BJP was redacted to just three seats while the Congress could not open its account, its worst-ever performance in Delhi. The BJP had lost seats, but its vote share was almost the same as in 2015. It was Congress that lost its votes to AAP.

Delhi is also a state that votes differently in state and general elections. In the last general elections, the BJP won all seven parliamentary seats but lost the assembly polls the next year. This year too, the saffron party won all 7 Lok Sabha seats but the scenario looks different for the assembly battle. The BJP, however, would want to change the outcome but has stopped short of announcing the face of its campaign and is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take on Arvind Kejriwal.

Apart from political equations, the saffron party will also have to worry about the impact of recent protests, which was largely led by students, over citizenship law and NRC. Political analysts believe that it would be difficult for the BJP to pull off a win in the current political environment. So far, Arvind Kejriwal is ahead in his game as he has already announced several populist measures such as free medicines, free power, free travel for women and free water. The BJP will have to rely on its promises and failures of Arvind Kejriwal to win the confidence of the voters.