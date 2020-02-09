Delhi Elections 2020: Exit Polls show AAP set for sweeping win, BJP to improve 2015 seat tally

According to the exit polls, the BJP will improve on the tally of three seats it got the last time, but still finish a distant second.

Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election on Saturday predicted a big victory for chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, with most pollsters giving the party more than 50 seats. According to the exit polls, the BJP will improve on the tally of three seats it got the last time, but still finish a distant second. The Congress, like the last time, seems to be a non-player in the national capital, with most polls giving it 0-2 seats.

The past month had seen two very different campaigns run by the AAP and BJP — with the former asking people to vote on the basis of its work, and the latter focusing its campaign around Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the new citizenship law have been on for almost two months now.

Reacting to the exit polls, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said it was clear that the people had voted for development. “The city has voted for education and for the work we did. They have completely rejected the politics of hate,” he said. A senior party leader said their calculation shows the figure for AAP will touch 60. “I think exit polls are a little careful. According to our estimate, our tally will cross 60 seats,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party mostly avoided getting into a fight with its rival over national issues and ran its campaign around its development planks and populist schemes like free power and free bus rides for women. Taking to Twitter after the voting ended, Sisodia congratulated all the AAP workers for their hard work, saying

the election is a proof of “our strong and selfless relationship”.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, putting up a brave face, tweeted that the exit polls were incorrect. “All these exit polls will fail. BJP will win 48 seats and form the government in Delhi. Please don’t blame EVMs. Save this tweet,” he wrote. Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda during the whirlwind campaign for the polls had claimed that the party will win more than 45 seats in Delhi.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said: “These exit polls are never accurate. They failed in Maharashtra and Haryana. We are hopeful we will have a good number of seats this time. Let us wait for the final results.”

Around 7.15 pm Saturday, the Delhi chief electoral officer announced that the polling percentage was 57.06%, more than 10 percentage points lower than the final voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections, when it was 67.12%. Chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh added that these were, however, tentative figures, and polling was still on at

103 stations.

“The polling percentage is bound to increase since many people are still standing in queues, and in several places, the queues are long,” Singh said. While polling officially ends at 6 pm, those who are in queue will be allowed to cast their vote.