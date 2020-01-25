Delhi elections 2020: BJP’s Kapil Mishra banned from campaigning for 48 hours!

By: |
Published: January 25, 2020 3:00:26 PM

The ban order, signed by the Chef Election Commissioner and two fellow Election Commissioners, would come into force from 5 PM on Saturday, they said.

BJP candidate from Delhi's Model Town constituency Kapil Mishra

The Election Commission on Saturday imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP candidate from Delhi’s Model Town constituency Kapil Mishra following his controversial tweets, poll panel officials said.

The ban order, signed by the Chief Election Commissioner and two fellow Election Commissioners, would come into force from 5 PM on Saturday, they said. While Twitter had taken down one of his controversial tweets on Friday following directions of the EC, an FIR was lodged against him under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act dealing with creating enmity among classes.
Delhi goes to poll on February 8.

