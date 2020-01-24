Delhi Elections 2020: AAP leads in poll spending on Facebook, BJP focuses on CAA

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has left its arch-rivals the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress far behind when it comes to advertisement spending on Facebook. The AAP has hired poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s firm — Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) — to assist it in political campaigns. According to a report in the Indian Express, I-PAC has, so far, been the lead spender on political spendings on Facebook. The report also said that the official AAP page has spent roughly Rs 4.4 lakh on Delhi ads while the official BJP Delhi page has spent just about Rs 1.6 lakh this past month. As per the report, the saffron party’s official Facebook page has focussed solely on the citizenship act campaign and its official and unofficial Delhi social media spending has come down.

The IE further reports that out of the total Rs 63 lakh spent on Facebook advertisements in the national capital since the end of Jharkhand elections on December 23, I-PAC has spent about Rs 12.2 lakh. “In that time period in Delhi, an unofficial pro-BJP page, ‘Main Hoon Dilli’, spent Rs 5.40 lakh; the official AAP page about Rs. 4.4 lakh; an unofficial anti-BJP page, ‘My Delhi-My Pride’, Rs 3 lakh; an unofficial anti-AAP page Rs 2.4 lakh; and the official INC page Rs 2.4 lakh,” the report said.

The AAP and Congress, however, surged past the pro-BJP pages between January 15 and 21. According to the report, the total spending between this time was Rs 20 lakh spent and out of which I-PAC spent Rs 4.5 lakh; AAP Rs 3.7 lakh; Delhi Congress Rs 1.6 lakh and the pro-BJP ‘Main Hoon Dilli’ spent Rs 67,000. The saffron party’s official Facebook page has not paid for any advertisements focussed on the Delhi campaign. It has launched only two ads, one about the pro-CAA missed call campaign and the other a video of Sadhguru backing the CAA.

