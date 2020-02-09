Delhi Elections 2020: 3 minority-dominated seats witness highest voter turnout

Published: February 9, 2020 7:19:37 AM

Mehzabeen Qureshi, who returned to the protest site after voting, said, "I stayed at home to let other women in the house go out and vote. Now I have joined them here at Shaheen Bagh after voting. I voted today to secure democracy."

Delhi recorded 61.46 per cent voter turnout on Saturday, down from 67.47 per cent in 2015 assembly election, with exit polls predicting an easy win for AAP, which sought to retain power on the development plank, against the BJP that ran an aggressive campaign centred around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

Three minority-dominated seats of Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur recorded the highest voter turnout in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, polls officials said. According to the data shared by officials, Mustafabad in northeast Delhi recorded 66.29 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm while Matia Mahal in Old Delhi, the area that saw anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, recorded a voter turnout of 65.62 per cent. Seelampur, another minority-dominated seat in northeast Delhi, recorded 64.92 per cent voting.

The are had also seen anti-CAA protests in December. Long queues were seen outside polling stations in areas like Jaffrabad, Jamia Nagar, Turkman Gate and Shaheen Bagh which have been witnessing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. At the Shaheen Bagh protest site, women voted in batches. Mehzabeen Qureshi, who returned to the protest site after voting, said, “I stayed at home to let other women in the house go out and vote. Now I have joined them here at Shaheen Bagh after voting. I voted today to secure democracy.”

