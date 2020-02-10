Delhi Election Result 2020: Will exit polls hold true or can BJP spring a surprise? Counting of votes begins 8 AM tomorrow

The Delhi election results on February 11 will bring the curtains down on one of the most fiercely contested elections.

Delhi election result date: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held tomorrow. The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the counting process. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the first trends are expected to start coming in by 8:30 AM. The poll body has set up 21 centres where counting of votes will take place. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said that personnel of paramilitary forces along with Delhi Police will be providing a multi-layered cover to EVMs at the counting centres.

The election results tomorrow will bring the curtains down on one of the most fiercely contested elections. The last few weeks leading up to the polling day were witness to a highly divisive and polarised campaign, especially on account of the protests at Shaheen Bagh against the recently amended Citizenship Act. Several incidents of hate speech and attempts to polarise voters on divisive lines were also reported, with the Election Commission taking note of them and imposing penalties.

While all exit polls have predicted a landslide for the Aam Aadmi Party, and a third term as Chief Minister for Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party has dismissed the survey results and exuded confidence of a victory whenh the final results are declared. According to the Election Commission of India, the final voter turnout on February 8 was 62.59 per cent, which is five per cent less than 2015. While the female voter turnout was 62.55 per cent, male voter turnout was 62.62 per cent. A total of 13,780 polling booths were set up by the Election Commission across all the 70 seats. A total of 672 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats.

The EC said the highest voting of 71.6 per cent was reported from Ballimaran constituency, The lowest turnout was in Delhi cantonment at 45.4 per cent. Okhla assembly constituency recorded 58.84 per cent voting. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar, where protests against the amended Citizenship Act are on, fall under this constituency. Seelampur constituency recorded a turnout of 71.2 per cent, according to the data.

Almost all exit polls have predicted an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party. While AAP is likely to retain power with more than 50 seats, the BJP is predicted to get 17-19 seats. The BJP had won just three seats in 2015. This election, the saffron party campaigned without a chief ministerial face with Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the charge for the party in Delhi. The party pressed almost all sitting Chief Ministers and majority of its Lok Sabha MPs into service to woo the voters and raise the pitch over Shaheen Bagh. The BJP held nearly 5,000 rallies and a series of roadshows to make a case for its candidates. The party has been out of power in Delhi for more than two decades now.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s campaign, however, focussed on the development plank and the work it has undertaken in the last five years. The AAP leaders stayed away from Shaheen Bagh and instead highlighted the transformative efforts of the government in the education and health sectors.

In the last Assembly elections held in 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal won 67 seats while the BJP bagged three. The Congress failed to win even a single seat.