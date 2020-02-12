Delhi Election Result 2020: Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress hope Congress replicates its ‘tactical retreat’ in UP, West Bengal

After Congress’ poor show in Delhi, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav drops hints that his party’s door is closed for an alliance with the grand old party.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that he will welcome any decision by the Congress to tactically field candidates who will not divide votes in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Yadav’s response came to a specific query on his reaction to the Congress dubbing its Delhi rout as a tactical retreat. Some leaders of the Congress, which drew a blank for a second time in a row in the Delhi elections, claimed that the party already knew its fate.

The BJP, which could only manage to marginally improve its tally from three seats to eight this time, has said that Delhi turned into a bi-polar contest with the Congress not even putting up a fight. The BJP candidates, the party said, could not benefit from a vote split that Congress could have caused had it contested the elections seriously.

“This argument can’t stand.. The Congress will not do this everywhere, but if the party decides to do so, we will be happy. Congress should do this in every state,” he said. “I will say that I am going to contest elections (in Uttar Pradesh) solo,” Yadav said as he dropped hints that the SP’s door is closed for an alliance with the Congress and BSP.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress contested the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in an alliance but failed to give a fight to the BJP. The alliance won just 54 of the 403 seats n the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The Samajwadi Party then formed an alliance with Mayawati’s BSP in 2019 but again failed to outnumber the BJP. The alliance won only 15 of the 80- parliamentary seats.

When Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee was asked whether the Congress should also sidestep in West Bengal to avoid division of Trinamool Congress votes, he replied, “The Delhi Congress contested elections. Rahul was campaigning and all Congress leaders were campaigning. It totally incorrect that Congress didn’t fight. had the Congress quit, the AAP would have pocketed all the 70 seats.”

“It is for the Congress and CPM to decide whether TMC is the first enemy or the BJP,” the Lok Sabha MP from Serampore added.

In the just held assembly elections in Delhi, the Congress was decimated further as its vote share was reduced to 4.27 percent from 9.7 per cent in 2015. As many as 63 of its candidates lost their deposits.