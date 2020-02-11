  1. Home
Delhi Election 2020 Result Live Updates: Hat-trick for Arvind Kejriwal or can BJP spring a surprise? Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM

Updated:Feb 11, 2020 6:35:02 am

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020, Delhi Election Vote Counting Live Updates: Polling for the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi took place peacefully on February 8. According to the EC's data, the national capital registered 62.59 per cent polling, five per cent less than 2015.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Result Live: Counting to begin at 8 AM

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020 Live Updates: The stage is set for the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. The counting will begin at 8 AM at 21 centres across the national capital. The Election Commission has deployed heavy security to ensure the peaceful conduct of the counting process. Polling for the 70 Assembly seats took place peacefully on February 8. According to the poll body’s data, the national capital registered 62.59 per cent polling, five per cent less than 2015. Delhi stood witness to a triangular contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and Congress. The ruling AAP has sought to retain power on the development agenda, while the BJP ran an aggressive campaign centred around issues of nationalism and anti-CAA protests. In the 70-chair Delhi Legislative Assembly, a political party or an alliance requires the support of 36 MLAs to form the government. Almost all the exit polls have predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal will return to power with a brute a majority. As per the surveys, the BJP is predicted to gain from its 2015 tally of three seats to pocket 17-19 seats. The saffron party, however, has rubbished the exit poll results and claimed that it would win a comfortable majority on its own. Will Arvind Kejriwal return to power for a third term or can the BJP spring a suprise as it claims? Watch this space for all LIVE Updates on the Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020.

    06:35 (IST)11 Feb 2020
    Delhi Election 2020 Result: final voter turnout was 62.59 %

    Polling in Delhi took place on February 8. The entire process was peacefull. Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015.

    06:16 (IST)11 Feb 2020
    Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Counting begins at 8 AM

    Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections is set to take place today. The counting will begin at 8 am sharp and will be held in multiple rounds. The postal ballots will be counted first till 8.30 am and then the votes cast through EVMs will be counted.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow. (PTI Photo)In the previous Assembly election held in 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party pocketed just three seats. The Congress which ruled the national capital between 1998 and 2013, drew a blank. The term of the current Assembly expires on February 22. As per the Constitution, a new government should take the charge before the expiry of the Assembly's term.
