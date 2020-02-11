Delhi Election 2020 Result Live Updates: Hat-trick for Arvind Kejriwal or can BJP spring a surprise? Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Result Live: Counting to begin at 8 AM

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020 Live Updates: The stage is set for the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. The counting will begin at 8 AM at 21 centres across the national capital. The Election Commission has deployed heavy security to ensure the peaceful conduct of the counting process. Polling for the 70 Assembly seats took place peacefully on February 8. According to the poll body’s data, the national capital registered 62.59 per cent polling, five per cent less than 2015. Delhi stood witness to a triangular contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and Congress. The ruling AAP has sought to retain power on the development agenda, while the BJP ran an aggressive campaign centred around issues of nationalism and anti-CAA protests. In the 70-chair Delhi Legislative Assembly, a political party or an alliance requires the support of 36 MLAs to form the government. Almost all the exit polls have predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal will return to power with a brute a majority. As per the surveys, the BJP is predicted to gain from its 2015 tally of three seats to pocket 17-19 seats. The saffron party, however, has rubbished the exit poll results and claimed that it would win a comfortable majority on its own. Will Arvind Kejriwal return to power for a third term or can the BJP spring a suprise as it claims? Watch this space for all LIVE Updates on the Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020.

