Delhi Election Result 2020: In Arvind Kejriwal’s mammoth win, 4 AAP candidates with victory margin of over 50,000 votes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves at party headquarters as they celebrate the party’s victory in New Delhi. (AP)

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Arvind Kejriwal has made a stunning comeback in Delhi. His Aam Aadmi Party has won 62 of 70 assembly seats with close to 54 per cent vote share, similar to its performance in 2015, ensuring that he retains the CM’s chair for the third term. The people of Delhi have voted decisively for the AAP, and this can be said by looking at the margin of votes that some of the winning candidates have managed to get.

Four of AAP’s candidates have won their seats by over 50000 votes, which is a huge margin in assembly polls of Delhi. For instance, Shoaib Iqbal of AAP has won from Matia Mahal constituency by over 50241 votes but the total votes polled here is 88570. The AAP candidate has got close to 76 per cent vote share. The biggest winning margin has been recorded by Amanatullah Khan who has got over 80 per cent of the total votes polled in Okhla.

Five AAP candidates who won with biggest margin

Okhla: AAP’s sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan defeated Braham Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party by 91083 votes. Amanatullah had won this seat in 2015 by 64532 votes. This time, his vote share shot up substantially and one of the reasons could be an anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh, which voted for the AAP.

Burari: Sanjeev Jha of Aam Aadmi Party defeated Shailender Kumar of Janata Dal (United) by 64530 votes. This is the second time Jha had won this seat by such a huge margin. In 2015, the AAP leader had won the Burari assembly seat by 67950 votes.

Seema Puri: Rajendra Pal Gautam of Aam Aadmi Party trumped Sant Lal of Lok Jan Shakti Party by 56108 votes. Gautam had wrested this seat in 2015 on the AAP ticket by 48821 votes.

Matia Mahal: This was another Muslim-dominated constituency where AAP candidate Shoaib Iqbal has won by over 50000 votes. Iqbal has defeated Ravinder Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party by 50241 votes. In 2015, Asim Ahmed Khan had won this seat by a margin of 26096 votes.

Sultanpur Majra: AAP’s Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat has defeated Ram Chander Chawriya of the Bharatiya Janata Party by over 48052 votes. This time AAP had replaced its sitting MLA from this assembly seat. In 2015, the AAP had fielded Sandeep Kumar who had won this seat by 64439 votes.

Apart from these candidates, Arvind Kejriwal has won by 21697 votes, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia by 3207 votes, Raghav Chadha by 20058 votes, Gopal Rai by 33062 votes and Atishi by 11393 votes.