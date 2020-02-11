Delhi Election Result 2020: CM Arvind Kejriwal back with a bang as AAP tsunami sweeps capital, decimates BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves to his supporters during celebrations at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

Delhi Election Result 2020: Arvind Kejriwal is on course to script history by winning (currently leading) over 60 seats in two consecutive assembly elections in Delhi. His Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is currently leading on over 63 of 70 seats, just four less than what it had won in the last assembly polls in 2015. Arvind Kejriwal has virtually decimated the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was hoping to put up a fight in the wake of anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh. As per trends and results available at 4.30 PM, the saffron party is leading on 7 seats, just 4 more than what it had won in the last assembly polls.

The elections turned out to be a bipolar contest between the AAP and the BJP, with the Congress nowhere in the fight. The Congress, as was expected, settled at zero with a huge dent in its vote share. The AAP has retained its vote share which is at 53.5 per cent, somewhat similar to what it had got in 2015. The BJP, on the other hand, has managed to increase its vote share from 32.3 per cent in 2015 to 38.8 per cent in 2020. However, the party failed to translate it into seats despite a shrill election campaign.

Almost all prominent faces of AAP such as Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Dilip Pandey, Satyendra Jain, Amanatullah Khan, Aatishi and Raghav Chadha have won the battle. Atishi and Raghav had lost their Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Manish Sisodia and Atishi initially struggled but eventually emerged victorious with a narrow margin. The BJP, however, could not make any difference where it relied on some of its outspoken leaders such as Kapil Mishra in Model Town and Tajinder Bagga in Hari Nagar — both have lost with a huge margin.

Except for vote share, nothing went in the BJP’s favour and the blame for this could lie at the door of the state and as well as the central leadership that failed in grooming a leader who could take on Arvind Kejriwal, and to center its campaign on issues that mattered most to the common man. Despite knowing that Kejriwal was contesting this election on local issues and freebies, the saffron party which was led by none other than Home Minister Amit Shah failed to gauge the mood of the people and relied heavily on issues such as Shaheen Bagh and Article 370.

Amit Shah did raise some of the local issues and also promised a number of freebies in his manifesto to match Arvind Kejriwal. But nothing could impress the voters of the national capital who decided to repose their trust in the incumbent Delhi CM. Arvind Kejriwal had announced free power, free water, free healthcare through Mohalla clinics and free bus rides for women — and it worked for him big time. He had also announced that bus services would be free for students if it came back to power.

Winning 63 out of 70 seats in two consecutive terms in Delhi is a historic feat for the AAP. Delhi results are humiliating for the saffron party for two reasons — first, it was the challenger, not the incumbent who could have cited anti-incumbency as a reason for their dismal performance. And second, the BJP had not been in power in the national capital since 1993 and this is a long time for any party to shape a state leadership that can offer a better alternative. The BJP, despite its two-pronged strategy, failed to make an impact. Amit Shah and his famed election-winning machinery will sure have some food for thought.