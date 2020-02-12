Delhi Election Result 2020: Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Chief Minister on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan

Arvind Kejriwal waves at Aam Aadmi Party headquarters as he celebrate his party’s victory in Delhi Assembly election. Kejriwal will take oath the CM of Delhi on February 16.

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a third successive term on February 16 at the iconic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. Kejriwal met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas at 11 AM this morning. News agencies reported later that Kejriwal will be sworn in as the Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday, February 16.

The Aam Aadmi Party came out with flying colours in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, winning a massive 62 out of 70 seats. This was the second straight election that the people of Delhi gave a decisive mandate in favour of AAP. In the 2015 Assembly elections, AAP had emerged victorious on 67 out of 70 seats.

In the 2013 elections, after the Delhi Legislative Assembly was delivered with a hung verdict, the Congress party extended support to Kejriwal and he was sworn in as the CM. Kejriwal, however, resigned after 49 days. The next assembly elections in the national capital took place in February 2015 and Kejriwal’s AAP registered a landslide victory. The AAP won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. He took oath as the CM of Delhi again on February 14 at the Ramlila Maidan.

This election, people of Delhi overwhelmingly voted in favour of Kejriwal. The AAP retained the power with 62 seats while the BJP won just eight seats. The Congress party drew a blank again and also suffered a major dent in its vote share.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place in the afternoon which will be attended by a galaxy of opposition leaders. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Kejriwal. It is not clear whether Ministers will also take oath along with Kejriwal.

As per the rule, the Council of Ministers in Delhi can’t consist more than 10 per cent of the total number of members in the Legislative Assembly. The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats and the Union Territory can have a maximum of seven Ministers including the CM.