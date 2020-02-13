Delhi Government Formation Live Updates: No CM, political leaders from other states to be invited for Kejriwal’s oath ceremony

Delhi Election Result 2020, Arvind Kejriwal election result: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to form the next government in Delhi for a third consecutive term. Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal will take oath on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan. According to senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, the oath-taking ceremony will begin at 10 AM. He said that the cabinet ministers will also take oath along with Kejriwal at the historic Ramlila Maidan where the former IRS officer led a massive anti-corruption agitation in 2011 along with Anna Hazare. Sisodia urged the people of Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony in large numbers. Several reports suggest that Kejriwal is not in favour of inducting new ministers and may stick to his old cabinet. According to a PTI report, the AAP is unlikely to invite opposition CMs and senior leaders for the event. The party will invite all the seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi. The AAP returned to power in Delhi with a stunning poll victory on Tuesday. The party won 62 of the 70 Assembly seats. This will be the third time when Kejriwal will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi.
Highlights
Senior AAP leader on Thursdya said that no chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan here on February 16. Kejriwal will take oath as chief minister for a third term in a "Delhi-specific" ceremony, he said.
All the newly-elected party MLAs have being asked by party leaders to ensure huge participation from their constituencies in the oath taking ceremony. The ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan.
According to a PTI report, Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to tinker with the existing combination and is set to retain all the incumbent ministers. The possible induction of young first-time MLAs Raghav Chadha and Atishi Marlena was a subject of much speculation.
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive time in a grand public ceremony on February 16 at the Ramlila Maidan. The oath-taking ceremony will begin at 10 AM.