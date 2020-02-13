Delhi Government Formation Live Updates: No CM, political leaders from other states to be invited for Kejriwal’s oath ceremony

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the CM of Delhi on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan. Express photo by Gajendra Yadav

Delhi Election Result 2020, Arvind Kejriwal election result: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to form the next government in Delhi for a third consecutive term. Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal will take oath on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan. According to senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, the oath-taking ceremony will begin at 10 AM. He said that the cabinet ministers will also take oath along with Kejriwal at the historic Ramlila Maidan where the former IRS officer led a massive anti-corruption agitation in 2011 along with Anna Hazare. Sisodia urged the people of Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony in large numbers. Several reports suggest that Kejriwal is not in favour of inducting new ministers and may stick to his old cabinet. According to a PTI report, the AAP is unlikely to invite opposition CMs and senior leaders for the event. The party will invite all the seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi. The AAP returned to power in Delhi with a stunning poll victory on Tuesday. The party won 62 of the 70 Assembly seats. This will be the third time when Kejriwal will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

