Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP holds the fort but BJP has given it a reason to fear too

The results so far are on expected lines as many exit polls had predicted a sweep for the AAP.

Delhi Election Result 2020: As per early trends, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is ahead on 55 seats while its arch-rival the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 15 seats, 12 seats up from what it had won in 2015. There are around six seats where the margin is narrow and the game could go either way. Going by the numbers that are available so far, the saffron party has managed to betray the pollsters’ predictions who had written off BJP completely.

Getting 50 or more out of 70 seats is by no means a mean feat for Arvind Kejriwal but the devil lies in the detail. The AAP may be ahead on over 55 seats but its vote share has come down to 53.1 per cent from 54.3 per cent in 2015. The BJP, on the other hand, has recorded a jump of over 7.3 per cent (counting is still underway) — in the last poll, the saffron party had polled 32.3 per cent votes which has now gone up to 39.3 per cent.

Delhi Election 2020 Result LIVE: BJP leads from seat that houses Shaheen Bagh, Manish Sisodia trails from Patparganj

For the AAP, the BJP’s gain in vote share, without a chief ministerial face, is a reason for worry. Having banked on freebies, and a popular face like Arvind Kejriwal, AAP should know that it has much to recover going ahead. The AAP’s victory, if the election trends hold, is nowhere close to its victory in 2015 Assembly polls. It has lost seats, with its party MLA Amanatullah Khan trailing from a seat that houses Shaheen Bagh. The BJP’s gain in vote share should send warning bells ringing for the AAP leadership.

The Congress is the real loser in the game which has turned into a bipolar contest. The grand old party is not leading on any seat and its vote share has also come down to 4 per cent from 9.7 per cent in 2015. In the last assembly elections, the AAP had swept the state by winning 67 seats with 54.3 per cent vote share while saffron party was restricted to just three seats. The Congress could not even open its account.

The results so far are on expected lines as many exit polls had predicted a sweep for the AAP. The BJP, however, would be disappointed as it had expected to do better this time under Amit Shah, who single-handedly spearheaded the campaign for the BJP.