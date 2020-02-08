  1. Home
Delhi Election Exit Poll 2020 Live: AAP vs BJP vs Congress – Who will come out on top on February 11? Exit poll result soon

Updated:Feb 08, 2020 4:18:57 pm

Exit Poll 2020, Delhi Election Exit Poll 2020 Live Updates: The exit polls results of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be out after 6 PM. Both the AAP and BJP have been claiming to form the next government on February 11.

Exit Poll 2020 Delhi, Delhi Election Exit Poll 2020Delhi Election Exit Poll 2020 Live: Will Kejriwal retain power in national capital? (File pics of Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah)

Delhi Assembly Election Exit Poll 2020 Live Coverage: The exit polls results of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be out today once the polling process currently underway gets over. The polling across all the 70 Assembly seats is scheduled to conclude at 6 PM. The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting solo and is hoping to retain power with a comfortable majority. The BJP is contesting from 67 seats, while the remaining three seats are being contested by the Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti party (LJP). The JD(U) is in the fray from Burari and Sangam Vihar seats while LJP is contesting from Seema Puri. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a constituent of the NDA, is not contesting elections. But it has declared support to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress is contesting in an alliance with the RJD, which is in the fray from four seats — Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttamnagar. The polling in Delhi follows a bitter election campaign that created a sharp political divide ahead of elections. Have protests against the Citizenship Act managed to sway the mood of voters? Will there be any impact of Shaheen Bagh on the electoral outcomes for the BJP, AAP and the Congress? While the final outcome may only be known on February 11 when the results are declared, the exit poll results may offer a glimpse into the direction the wind is blowing. The exit poll results will be broadcast live on television channels once the polling process is over.

    16:18 (IST)08 Feb 2020
    Delhi Assembly Election2020: Total Candidates and Alliances

    According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 668 candidates are in the fray for 70 Assembly seats. The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting solo in Delhi and is hoping to retain power with a comfortable majority for a second consecutive term. The BJP is contesting from 67 seats, while the remaining three seats are being contested by the Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti party (LJP). The Congress is contesting in an agreement with the RJD, which is contesting on four seats.

    The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. A political party or an alliance needs the support of minimum 36 MLAs to claim the majority. The results will be declared on April 11. In the previous Assembly elections held in 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal had pocketed 67 of the 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won just three seats. The Congress party which ruled the national capital under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit, drew a blank. The tenure of the current Assembly expires on February 22.
