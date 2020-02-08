Delhi Election Exit Poll 2020 Live: AAP vs BJP vs Congress – Who will come out on top on February 11? Exit poll result soon

Delhi Election Exit Poll 2020 Live: Will Kejriwal retain power in national capital? (File pics of Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah)

Delhi Assembly Election Exit Poll 2020 Live Coverage: The exit polls results of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be out today once the polling process currently underway gets over. The polling across all the 70 Assembly seats is scheduled to conclude at 6 PM. The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting solo and is hoping to retain power with a comfortable majority. The BJP is contesting from 67 seats, while the remaining three seats are being contested by the Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti party (LJP). The JD(U) is in the fray from Burari and Sangam Vihar seats while LJP is contesting from Seema Puri. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a constituent of the NDA, is not contesting elections. But it has declared support to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress is contesting in an alliance with the RJD, which is in the fray from four seats — Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttamnagar. The polling in Delhi follows a bitter election campaign that created a sharp political divide ahead of elections. Have protests against the Citizenship Act managed to sway the mood of voters? Will there be any impact of Shaheen Bagh on the electoral outcomes for the BJP, AAP and the Congress? While the final outcome may only be known on February 11 when the results are declared, the exit poll results may offer a glimpse into the direction the wind is blowing. The exit poll results will be broadcast live on television channels once the polling process is over.

