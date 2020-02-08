Delhi Election 2020: Exit polls predict AAP clean sweep, but BJP confident of victory on Feb 11

Delhi Election 2020: Polling for all 70 assembly seats concluded with an estimated 57.05 per cent

Delhi Polls 2020: Moments after exit polls conducted by various pollsters predicted a massive win for Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party exuded confidence that the results on February 11 will reveal a different picture. As per the exit polls, the AAP is expected to win 48-68 seats with over 55 per cent vote share, almost similar to the victory it had registered in the last assembly polls held in 2015. India Today-Axis My India has predicted a 2015 repeat of 2015, when AAP had won 67 seats with 54 per cent vote share. As per India Today, the ruling party is expected to get 59-68 seats with over 56 per cent vote share.

Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE: Polling concludes, 57.05% estimated turnout — highest voting in North East, lowest in New Delhi

ABP News-C Voter has predicted 49-63 seats for AAP whereas Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat has projected 48-61 seats for Arvind Kejriwal. Only Times Now has given the lowest number to AAP. It has predicted 47 seats for AAP and 23 seats for the BJP, the maximum number for saffron party by any pollster. TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero too has predicted 54 seats for AAP and 15 seats for the BJP. Interestingly, three pollsters have predicted 0-1 seat for the Congress. Only ABP has projected 0-4 seats for the Congress. Overall, surveys see AAP going as high as 68 seats and a minimum tally of 54. The maximum tally predicted for the BJP is 23, and the lowest pegged at two.

Delhi Election Exit Poll 2020 Highlights: Arvind Kejriwal set to return as CM as surveys put AAP firmly in command

Despite these numbers, the BJP is confident that it will win over 40 seats and form the government. Immediately after the numbers were put out by the pollsters, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that all exit poll numbers would be proven wrong on counting day and his party will win 48 seats. BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya said that final results will come out on February 11, suggesting exit poll numbers will turn out to be incorrect. “Final result will come on 11 Feb. So indulge yourself with the exit polls but don’t lose sleep over it,” he said in a tweet.

Delhi witnessed a fall of close to 10 per cent in the overall voter turnout in 2020 assembly polls. In 2015, the voter turnout was over 67 per cent. This time, the estimated turnout has been reported at 57 per cent. The highest voting took place in North East and the lowest was in New Delhi.