Delhi Election: 62.59 per cent voter turnout in assembly polls, says EC

Delhi Polls 2020: The voter turnout in Delhi was 62.59%.

Delhi Election 2020: The Election Commission on Sunday released the total voter turnout in the Assembly election, that took place on Saturday. The Commission said that the total number was 62.59 per cent and it was about 2 per cent more than the last Lok Sabha elections.

Informing about the voter turnout, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said that the highest voter turnout was recorded in Ballimaran assembly constituency (71.6 per cent) while the lowest voter turnout was recorded in Delhi Cantonment (45.4 per cent).

Explaing the reasons for the delay in releasing thenumbers, the Delhi CEO said that voter turnout data was submitted by returning officers who were busy throughout the night, then they were busy in scrutiny. “It has taken a little bit of time but, in data entry, it is very important to ensure accuracy,” he said

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questioned the Election Commission for the delay in putting out the exact percentage of polling that took place on Saturday. In a tweet, he said: “Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?”

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain also questioned the Commission for its numbers that were put out on Saturday. “After compilation of form 17c for 143 booths. Total 98012 out of 144777 votes polled in my constituency ( Shakurbasti AC 15) that works out to be 67.7% votes. Whereas EC website is showing 49.19% polling only. Why after 22 hrs of official polling data is not released by EC,” he said in a tweet.