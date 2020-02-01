Delhi Election 2020: Yogi Adityanath boosts BJP campaign, urges people to pick ballot over bullet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Delhi Election 2020: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday kickstarted his campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. Addressing a rally in Delhi’s Narela, Yogi urged the people to use the language of the ballot instead of a bullet. “The biggest power of democracy is ballot, not bullet. I have come here to appeal to you to use the language of the ballot,” the UP CM said. Yogi’s statement came on a day a man from the national capital opened fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, where protests have been happening for over a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Referring to Shaheen Bagh, the firebrand leader said that enemies of India who speak the language of Pakistan are creating disorder by protesting everywhere. “Protests against CAA and a Pakistani minister releasing a statement in favour of Arvind Kejriwal, it all looks linked,” he said. Yogi was referring to a statement by Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry who recently said that the people of India should defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adityanath also attacked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said that he can not provide clean water to the people of the national capital but provides biryani to people protesting at Shaheen Bagh. “Arvind Kejriwal can’t provide clean drinking water to people of Delhi. A survey says that Delhi uses the most polluted drinking water. But Kejriwal govt provides Biryani to the people sitting in protest at Shaheen Bagh and other places,” the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has said that the organisers of protests should use their calm and intelligence so that the BJP’s agenda of gaining profit by violence does not take place.

Protests against CAA have divided the people in not only Delhi but all over the country. The BJP has been accusing the opposition parties of spreading misinformation about the CAA for their political benefit. Delhi will vote on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.