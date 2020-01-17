Delhi Election 2020: Who’s the CM candidate? AAP jibe at BJP

Poll analysts believe that Arvind Kejriwal has an upper hand when it comes to the chief ministerial post in Delhi.

Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for the Delhi assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday took a swipe at the saffron party asking it to reveal the name of the chief ministerial candidate. “Who’s the CM candidate of BJP?” the AAP asked in a tweet tagging the BJP. This comes after the saffron party released the names of 57 candidates for the assembly polls. Interestingly, the BJP is yet to announce the name of the candidate who will take on sitting chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi.

In 2015, the AAP had won 67 of 70 assembly seats with over 54% vote share. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is looking to repeat the stellar performance of the last election with no clear face from either of the opposition parties, the Congress and BJP. Both BJP and the Congress are yet to announce their chief ministerial candidates and probably won’t declare before the elections, which will be held on February 8.

Poll analysts believe that Arvind Kejriwal has an upper hand when it comes to the chief ministerial post in Delhi. Last month, ABP news conducted a survey that showed Arvind Kejriwal was the most favored candidate for the top post in Delhi. According to the survey, 70% of people surveyed wanted Arvind Kejriwal as their chief minister. BJP’s Harshvardhan and Ajay Maken of Congress came at the second and third positions respectively. Only 1% of people voted in favour of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

While the BJP has released its first list, the Congress is yet to declare the names of its candidates for the polls. In the last assembly elections held in 2015, the Congress could not open its account and got less than 10% vote share. Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was the face of the BJP and Ajay Maken was leading the charge for the Congress in 2015 assembly polls.