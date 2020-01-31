Delhi Election 2020: When Arvind Kejriwal had to jump to PM Modi’s defence

Arvind Kejriwal, for instance, had asked for evidence when India had conducted successful surgical strikes in 2016. (PTI)

Delhi Election 2020: A day after Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry urged Delhi to defeat BJP, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday warned him to stay away from the Delhi polls and termed it an “internal matter”. Kejriwal said the country will not tolerate any “intervention from the biggest sponsor of terrorism”. He further said that Pakistan cannot attack the unity of India, no matter how much it tries. “Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India. He is my Prime Minister too. The election of Delhi is an internal issue of India and we do not tolerate the intervention of the biggest sponsors of terrorism. Pakistan cannot attack the unity of this country no matter how hard it tries,” Kejriwal said.

On Thursday, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the people of India must defeat Prime Minister Modi as he was resorting to threat mongering in view of the upcoming election in Delhi. “People of India must defeat #Modimadness, Under pressure to lose another State Elections (Delhi on Feb 8th), he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region, Mr Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir, Citizenship laws and failing economy (sic),” Chaudhry said in a tweet.

His reaction came soon after Prime Minister Modi said Indian armed forces will not take more than 7-10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust.

Reacting to Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Pakistan wanted the saffron party to be defeated because Prime Minister Modi exposed how Islamabad used Article 370 to further terrorism in India. “So Pakistan wants BJP to be defeated! Why’s Pakistan so afraid of Modi ji? Just because Modi ji stands between Pakistan and it’s nefarious designs…just because Modi ji has exposed how Pak used Art370 to further terrorism, how there’s religious persecution in Pak? Delhi U Decide,” BJP spokesperson said.

Moments after this, Delhi CM tweeted saying no foreign intervention will be tolerated in India’s internal matter. This marks a clear shift in Arvind Kejriwal’s position on Pakistan’s role and India’s response under Prime Minister Modi. Kejriwal, for instance, had asked for evidence when India had conducted successful surgical strikes in 2016.