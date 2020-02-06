Delhi Election 2020: Tejinder Bagga’s ‘Gandhigiri’ after Arvind Kejriwal seeks BJP votes for AAP

BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga visits AAP election office to seek votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday sprung a surprise when he visited the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s election office in Hari Nagar to seek votes for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Bagga is the BJP’s candidate from the Hari Nagar Assembly seat.

In a video shared by Bagga on his Twitter handle, he is seen entering the AAP election office and interacting with the AAP workers. The AAP workers were surprised to see the rival party leader visiting their office and seeking their support. Bagga exchanged pleasantries and hugs with those present at the AAP’s office. The AAP workers greeted Bagga cordially.

Watch Video:

Barriers are broken as Hari Nagar candidate of @BJP4Delhi visits the office of @AamAadmiParty to seek votes. Great going @TajinderBagga Paaji ????????????. Waheguru is with You. You are going to win with a huge margin in #DelhiElections2020 . #Bagga4Harinagar pic.twitter.com/FZtgg3wRY2 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 5, 2020



“Went to Hari Nagar AAP election office to seek support,” Bagga tweeted along with the video.

Bagga’s ‘Gandhigiri’ of sorts comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released a video message for the BJP and Congress supporters. “Are you a supporter of the BJP and Congress? Namaskar. I want to talk to you for 2 minutes. I will not tell you to quit your party and join the Aam Aadmi Party. You stay in your party. I have only one request. This time, cast your vote in favour of ‘jhaadu’ (broom – the AAP’s election symbol) this time. Why? Because even you have known the poor condition in which the schools and hospitals in Delhi were. We have improved the situation in the last five years, have worked a lot,” he said in the video message.

The Hari Nagar constituency is one of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. It falls in the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP has fielded Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from here. He will take on AAP’s Rajkumari Dhillon and Congress’ Surender Sethi.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, Delhi will go polls on February 8. the Results will be announced on February 11.