Delhi Election 2020: Scuffle breaks out between Alka Lamba and AAP worker, Congress leader tries to slap him – Watch

By: |
Updated: February 8, 2020 1:28:33 PM

The video shows Congress leader Alka Lamba arguing with the AAP worker. She can be then seen trying to slap the man, but misses.

Scuffle breaks out between Congress leader Alka Lamba and AAP worker. (File photo)

Congress’s Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba on Saturday got into an altercation with an AAP worker outside a polling booth, a purported video of which has gone viral.

READ MORE: Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live Updates

The video shows Lamba arguing with the AAP worker. She can be then seen trying to slap the man, but misses. Lamba alleged that the man used “very foul” and objectional language against her

The outgoing Chandni Chowk MLA was outside one of the polling booths in her constituency.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission against Lamba.

Watch Video


Voting is underway for the Delhi Assembly elections.

