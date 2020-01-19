Delhi Election 2020: ‘Rinkiya ke Papa’ hits back at AAP with dirty water jibe

Sharing the video, Tiwari, a Bhojpuri star, wrote on Twitter “Rinkiya Ne Khol Di Pol”.

After being mocked by AAP for his song ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Sunday hit back at the ruling party through a video and questioned its claim on providing potable water to residents of the national capital.

The 1.21-minutes video, in which a girl named ‘Rinkiya’ complains to her father about dirty drinking water being supplied to residents, is the latest in a social media war between the parties ahead of the February 8 assembly election.



In the video, a man, in conversation over phone with his daughter ‘Rinkiya’, asks why is she demanding money from her mother to purchase bottled water when they already receive tap water.

“We get free water, right? We don’t have the capacity to spend on mineral water. Your father is an aam aadmi (common man). From where will he get expensive mineral water everyday?” the father tells the girl.

She responds, the tap water they get is extremely dirty.

“Papa, the drinking water in Delhi is the most polluted among 21 cities. But Kejriwal uncle still maintains that the water quality in Delhi is as good as the one in European countries. He has also put congratulatory messages on this across the city,” the girl says.

To this, the father says he will not vote for Kejriwal.

Last year, according to a Bureau of Indian Standards report, drinking water in Delhi was found unsafe. This led to a war of words between Union Food and Civic Supplies Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too raised concern over the quality of water in Delhi.

The AAP has refuted all charges related to unclean drinking water in the national capital.

As the battle to who will govern the national capital heats up, the Congress, the BJP and the ruling AAP are slugging it out on social media.

The AAP, particularly, has targeted Tiwari over his song ‘Rinkiya ke Papa’.

Though the BJP is yet to declare any chief ministerial candidate, the AAP, through its social media supporters, has also tried to make it a battle between (Rinkiya ke Papa) Tiwari and Kejriwal.

Last week, AAP shared a video with the party’s campaign song “Lage Raho Kejriwal” and Tiwari in the background. In response to the video, the Delhi BJP complained to the Election Commission and sent a defamation notice to AAP seeking Rs 500 crore in damages.