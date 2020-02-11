Delhi Election 2020 Results: When and where to check Delhi Assembly election results LIVE

Exit polls have predicted a clean sweep by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Delhi. (File Photo)

When and Where to Watch Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Result: After over a month-long acrimonious campaign, results for three-cornered Delhi Assembly Election 2020 contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress will be announced today, Tuesday, February 11. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am across 21 centres set up by the Election Commission across Delhi. Postal ballots will be counted first and first trends are likely to start pouring in later in the morning. Polling in Delhi was held on February 8 and 62.59 per cent voting was recorded, the Election Commission said.

The Election Commission has made comprehensive arrangements for facilitating the live updates of the Delhi Assembly election results.

Updates for all 70 seats of Delhi Assembly will be available on real-time basis on the poll body’s website – eci.gov.in

Delhi Election Results on Twitter

The Election Commission will also keep people updated on social media through its official Twitter handles – @ECISVEEP and @SpokespersonECI.

Delhi Election Results – EC Websites

Dedicated election result sites – eciresults.nic.in and results.eci.gov.in would also be updating information regarding Delhi election results.

One can also follow financialexpress.com for all the latest news and updates on Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020.

Delhi Election 2020: Exit Polls

Almost all exit polls conducted by various media houses and survey agencies have predicted a clean sweep by the

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Delhi. The AAP had won 67 seats in the last Delhi Assembly election held in 2015. The BJP had won three seats. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years , had failed to win even a single seat.

According to India Today-My Axis exit poll, the Aam Aadmi Party may repeat its 2015 performance and is predicted to win 59-68 seats. The BJP tally may be between 2 to 11 seats, while the Congress may face yet another humiliation with zero seat.

Exit Poll by C-Voter ABP News predicted similar figures for the AAP. The party, the survey said, may win 49 to 63 seats in Delhi, on the other hand the BJP is predicted to win 5 to 19 seats. Congress may get a maximum of 4 seats. Kejriwal’s party is predicted to win 48-61 seats, Jan Ki Baat-Republic TV exit poll said.