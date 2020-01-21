Delhi Election 2020: Prashant Kishor’s name missing from JD(U)’s list of star campaigners

The JD(U) list of 20 start campaigners include Nitish Kumar and KC Tyagi. However, Prashant Kishor’s name is missing from he list.

The Janata Dal (United) led by Nitish Kumar has released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. The list of 20 members includes Kumar, party spokesperson KC Tyagi, among others. However, the party’s national vice-president Prashant Kishor’s name is missing from the list.

The list also includes several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, besides several Bihar ministers. The MPs who will campaign for the party are RCP Singh, Bashisth Narayan Singh and Rajiv Ranjan Singh. Several Bihar ministers including Ashok Chaudhary and Maheshwar Hazari have also figured in the list.

The JD(U) is contesting elections in Delhi in an agreement with the BJP. Nitish Kumar’s party is contesting elections from two seats — Burari and Sangam.

The Lok Janshakti Party, another NDA constituent and a Bihar based party, is also contesting elections in the national capital. The LJP is contesting from Seemapuri seat.

Prashant Kishor joined the Janata Dal (United) in September 2018. He has been vocal against the Modi government ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act was cleared by the Parliament. Kishor even expressed displeasure over the JD(U) leadership’s decision to support the legislation in the Parliament.

Kishor has been arguing that granting citizenship on the religious lines is a violation of the Constitution and openly stated that Nitish Kumar is against the pan-India NRC exercise.



The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. The BJP has declared names for 67 seats and left the three for JDU) and LJP. Polling will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will take place on February 11.