Delhi Election 2020: PM Modi sees ‘political design’ behind anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, Jamia

Addressing an election rally in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi accused the Congress and AAP of playing vote-bank politics over CAA protests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a frontal attack on the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi. Addressing a mega rally in Karkardooma of Delhi ahead of February 8 polls, he said that those who questioned Batla House encounter are protecting those who raised ‘tukde tukde’ slogan.

“These people questioned Army on surgical strikes. Do citizens of Delhi want such people in power? These people are saving those who want to break India into pieces,” he asked the crowd.

Watch video:

#WATCH PM Modi: Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, protests held over the past several days regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Is this just a coincidence? No. This is an experiment.There is a political design behind this which has plans to destroy harmony in country pic.twitter.com/HBkBem6Spk — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020



Protests in Seelampur, Shaheen Bagh and Jamia over CAA are no coincidence but an experiment, he said, adding that there is a political design behind all these protests.

“If it had been against one law, it would have ended after assurances of the government. But AAP and Congress are provoking people. Constitution and tricolor are being kept in front and attention is being diverted from the real conspiracy,” the Prime Minister said.

Accusing the Congress and AAP of playing vote-bank politics, he said that the protests should be peaceful and no damages should be done to the public property.

“From time to time, in different cases, the view of courts, the Supreme Court is that protests should not bother the common man. The Supreme Court, the High Courts have always expressed their displeasure over violence and arson during demonstrations,” he said.

This was PM Narendra Modi’s first election rally in Delhi. He is slated to address another rally in Dwarka on Tuesday.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.