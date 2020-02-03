Delhi Election 2020: PM Modi explains why he is in a hurry — It’s a long list

PM Narendra Modi accused the AAP government of blocking PM Awas Yojana and Aayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said opposition parties often accuse him of taking decisions one after another. Addressing an election rally in Karkardooma ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls in the national capital, PM Modi said that his government has resolved decades-old problems. “Today, for the first time in the history of the country, the opposition has a complaint with a government. The question is, why Modi is in a hurry? They say, work slowly, why are you making big decisions so fast? What is the need?” he said.

Explaining why he is in hurry, PM said, “Article 370 was abrogated after 70 years, Ramjanambhoomi verdict came after 70 years, Kartarpur Sahab corridor was made after 70 years, India-Bangladesh border issue resolved after 70 years, CAA came after 70 years, War memorial and Police memorial made after 50-60 years, 1984 Sikh massacre convicts punished after 34 years, the Indian Air Force got the next-generation fighter aircraft after 35 years, the Benami Property Law came into force after 28 years, the settlement of the Bodo movement took place after 50 years, ex-servicemen are getting the benefit of OROP after 40 years.”

Without taking the name of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi said that the country for the first time got Lokpal, but the people of Delhi were still waiting for it. “For the first time, the country has got the Lokpal, but the people of Delhi are still waiting (for it). Such a big movement and so many big things were said, what happened to all of them,” he said in an apparent reference to Arvind Kejriwal.

The PM also accused the state government of not wanting to give houses to poor and blocking PM Awas Yojana. “The Delhi government is not letting Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana be implemented here (in Delhi). Till this government is in power in Delhi they will continue to put obstacles in welfare work. They don’t know anything except playing politics,” he said.

Kejriwal, he said, has also blocked the Aayushman Bharat. “The poor can get up to 5 lakh rupees free treatment in central government hospitals of Delhi, but not in the state government hospitals. What is the problem with the poor and middle class of Delhi? Has politics become bigger than humanity?” he asked the Delhi CM.

PM Modi said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday during an election rally said buses from Bihar are not allowed entry in Delhi. “Buses coming from Patna have been refused permission to enter Delhi. What kind of bias is this for the people of Bihar, for the people of Purvanchal, who makes such decisions?” the PM said. “Be it Delhi or any other corner of the country, people of Bihar will continue to do the best in every field. But they are also hated. Seeing such behaviour for the people of Bihar and Purvanchal, it hurts,” he opined.

Urging people of Delhi to vote for the BJP on February 8, he said, “In the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Delhi increased the strength of the BJP by one vote each. By giving seven seats, the people of Delhi had told in which direction they are thinking. The people of Delhi have helped a lot in changing the country. Now, the vote of the people will change their Delhi as well.”