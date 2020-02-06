Delhi Election 2020: Over to voters on February 8 as hectic poll campaign draws to close

The voting for all 70 assembly constituencies will take place in a single-phase on February 8.

Delhi Polls 2020: Weeks-long campaigning for all 70 assembly constituencies that are up for polls ends today. With this, now the ball is in people’s court to decide the fate of contesting parties such as Congress, ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The voting for all 70 assembly constituencies will take place in a single-phase on February 8. As per reports, over 1.46 crore people are eligible to vote in the assembly elections for Delhi. The national capital is expected to see a two-way contest with the BJP challenging ruling AAP. The Congress too is in the fray but it may not do well in most of the constituencies, leaving BJP and AAP to take on each other.

In 2015, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP had swept the state by bagging 67 of 70 assembly seats with over 54 per cent vote share. The BJP too faired badly and was restricted to just three seats, 26 down from 2013. However, its vote share fell marginally to 32 per cent. The Congress emerged as the biggest loser as it could not open its account and its vote share transferred to the AAP.

According to two opinion polls, the AAP is ahead of the BJP and predicted to win 45 to 59 seats with over 45 per cent vote share. The BJP is expected to win 10-24 seats, which will be any way better than its last performance. Surveys suggest that the Congress will remain at the distant third with 0-4 seats.

As per a final opinion poll conducted by ABP-C Voter, the AAP is predicted to get 42-56 seats and BJP is projected to get 10-24 seats. Another survey conducted by Times Now-IPSOS predicted 54-60 seats for the AAP and 10-14 seats for the saffron party. The Congress is projected to get just 0-2 seats. Analysts believe that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is the biggest factor the AAP is leading in this election. None of the opposition parties — BJP and Congress — announced their candidates to take on Kejriwal, a factor which is going in favour of AAP.

The results will be declared on February 11.