Delhi Election 2020 opinion poll: BJP gains ground but Arvind Kejriwal set to return as Delhi CM

The polling for all 70 assembly seats will take place on February 8, and the results will be declared on February 11.

ABP Opinion Poll: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is set to return as Delhi Chief Minister for the second consecutive term, according to a final opinion poll conducted by ABP-C Voter. The survey has predicted 42-56 seats for AAP with over 45 per cent vote share, 9 per cent less than what it had got in 2015. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to get 10-24 seats with over 37 per cent vote share, and Congress is expected to get 0-4 seats with less than 5 per cent vote share. ABP-C Voter’s numbers came a day after another poll conducted by Times Now-IPSOS predicted 54-60 seats for the AAP, and 10-14 seats for the saffron party. The Congress was projected to get just 0-2 seats.

In 2015, the AAP had swept the state by bagging 67 of 70 assembly seats. The BJP was restricted to just three seats and the Congress could not even open its account. But the grand old party was the biggest loser as its votes transferred to AAP. The Congress had got over 24 per cent votes in 2013, but two years later its vote share came down to just 9.7 per cent, resulting in loss of eight assembly seats. The BJP’s vote share fell marginally but that cost it 26 seats.

At the beginning of this election campaign, the saffron party was lagging far behind the AAP and was projected to get just 8 seats with 26 per cent vote share. However, the BJP’s vote share projection has now gone up by over 10 per cent to 37 per cent in the back of a fierce campaign led by Home Minister Amit Shah. Anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh appears to have helped the saffron party with a large chunk of its core voters backing the amended citizenship law.

The polling for all 70 assembly seats will take place on February 8, and the results will be declared on February 11.