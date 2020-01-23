Navjot Singh Sidhu is back! Cricketer-turned-politician set to hit campaign trail as Congress’ star campaigner in Delhi

Navjot Singh Sidhu features in the Congress list of star campaigners for Delhi Assembly election. (File Photo)

Delhi Election 2020: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has largely stayed away from party affairs since his fallout with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh last year, is set to return to the limelight in the Delhi Assembly elections. Sidhu, who has stayed away from the spotlight for close to a year now, has made a surprise entry in the list of star campaigners released by the Congress for the Delhi Assembly elections. Sidhu stars alongside Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Sidhu’s name featured in the list of 40 star campaigners released by the Congress party. Among others on the list are all chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, including Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu had an ugly fallout with the Punjab Chief Minister last year and quit the government after his portfolio in the Cabinet was downgraded. Sidhu fell out of favour with Singh following his visit to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his “close friend” Imran Khan as the Prime Minister. His “hug” to Pakistan Army chief Qamar Bajwa had created a huge controversy at home and drawn immense controversy for the Congress.

Singh had then chided Sidhu for visiting Pakistan without his permission. After his fallout in July last year, Sidhu was dropped from the list of party campaigners during the Haryana Assembly elections as well and had remained missing in action since then.

The Congress list of campaigners also includes Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Randeep Surjewala as well as MP Shashi Tharoor. Film personalities-turned-politicians like Raj Babbar, Shatrughan Sinha, Khushbu and Nagma also feature on the list.

The campaigners will have to fire all cylinders and find issues that resonate with voters if they wish to make a mark in the Delhi elections. The Congress is contesting 66 of the seats in the Delhi Legislative Assembly and had failed win a single seat in the 2015 elections.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and counting of votes will be held on February 11.