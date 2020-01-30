Delhi Election 2020: Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress declares support to Arvind Kejriwal and AAP

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has announced that it will support Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi for February 8 Assembly polls.

The Trinamool Congress had declared support to the Aam Aadmi Party for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. Senior party leader Derek O’ Brien has shared a video wherein he has urged the people of Delhi to vote in favour of Arvind Kejriwal.

Derek is a Rajya Sabha MP and party’s national spokesperson. In a 41-second video, the politician not only endorsed Kejriwal but also all of AAP candidates.

“I am in the Rajendra Nagar area of Delhi. The Aam Aadmi party fulfilled what it said… electricity, water, education, pollution. The candidate here is Raghav Chadha, press button number 2, please vote for Raghav Chadha. Raghav Chadha is a local of Rajendra Nagar. He is a boy from here, he was born here and grown up here, very enthusiastic. Vote for Aam Aadmi Party, vote for Raghav Chadha,” the TMC leader said.

“Here in Delhi, May Aam Aadmi Party do very very well,” he added.

The Trinamool Congress is not contesting elections in Delhi. The two parties are on the same page over several issues including the CAA, NPR and NRC. Leaders of both the parties have been critical of the Modi government for amending the citizenship law. The national presidents of AAP and TMC Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, respectively, shared a stage in 2016 soon after the BJP government scrapped the high-value currency notes. Another common thread between the two parties is that both AAP and TMC have roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor for the party’s campaign in their respective states.

Polling in Delhi will take place on February 8 and results will be announced on February 12. Several opinion polls have predicted a comfortable majority for the Aam Aadmi Party, although the BJP has upped its ante against the Aam Aadmi Party government on the issue of Shaheen Bagh protests.