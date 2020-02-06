Delhi Election 2020 Live: Parties make final push to woo voters as campaigning ends today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election campaign roadshow at Paharganj area in Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Campaigning for the Assembly elections in Delhi will end on Thursday evening. Leaders of all the three major political parties — AAP, BJP and Congress are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. Today, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold three roadshows in Dilshad garden, Hari Nagar and Paschimpuri pocket 3. BJP national president JP Nadda will also hold roadshows to woo the voters in Mangolpuri and Nangloi. On Wednesday, the BJP and AAP leaders traded barbs over the Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala as the Congress fielded its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take on the AAP and the BJP. In a separate incident, BSP candidate from Badarpur constituency Narayan Dutt Sharma claimed that 8-10 men in a vehicle attacked his vehicle last night attacked him when he was returning from a meeting. Dutt Sharma got injured in the attack. Meanwhile, senior officials of the Election Commission and the Delhi Police on Wednesday inspected the Shaheen Bagh area, the site of anti-CAA protests for over 50 days, and encouraged protesters to vote in the assembly polls. Polling will take place on February 8. The poll body has placed five polling stations in the Shaheen Bagh area under the critical category.

