  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi Election 2020 Live Parties make final push to woo voters as campaigning ends today

Delhi Election 2020 Live: Parties make final push to woo voters as campaigning ends today

By: |
Updated:Feb 06, 2020 10:57:14 am

Delhi Election News: Campaigning for February 8 polls will end on Thursday at 6 PM. The results will be declared on February 11.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election campaign roadshow at Paharganj area in Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Campaigning for the Assembly elections in Delhi will end on Thursday evening. Leaders of all the three major political parties — AAP, BJP and Congress are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. Today, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold three roadshows in Dilshad garden, Hari Nagar and Paschimpuri pocket 3. BJP national president JP Nadda will also hold roadshows to woo the voters in Mangolpuri and Nangloi. On Wednesday, the BJP and AAP leaders traded barbs over the Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala as the Congress fielded its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take on the AAP and the BJP. In a separate incident, BSP candidate from Badarpur constituency Narayan Dutt Sharma claimed that 8-10 men in a vehicle attacked his vehicle last night attacked him when he was returning from a meeting. Dutt Sharma got injured in the attack. Meanwhile, senior officials of the Election Commission and the Delhi Police on Wednesday inspected the Shaheen Bagh area, the site of anti-CAA protests for over 50 days, and encouraged protesters to vote in the assembly polls. Polling will take place on February 8. The poll body has placed five polling stations in the Shaheen Bagh area under the critical category.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    10:57 (IST)06 Feb 2020
    BSP's Badarpur constituency candidate attacked

    BSP candidate from Badarpur constituency,Narayan Dutt Sharma, has alleged that at least 10 men attacked his vehicle last night when he was returning from a meeting.

    10:54 (IST)06 Feb 2020
    Delhi Election 2020: JP Nadda's roadshows today

    BJP president JP Nadda will hold multiple roadshows in Delhi to mke a last push to woo the voters.

    10:52 (IST)06 Feb 2020
    Delhi Assembly Election 2020

    On Wednesday, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a series of meetings Kondli, Trilokpuri, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar. BJP president JP Nadda addressed a public meeting in Jangpura and held two road shows in Adarsh Nagar and Trinagar. AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in his constituency New Delhi.

    10:50 (IST)06 Feb 2020
    Parvesh Verma reacts to EC's ban

    BJP leader Parvesh Verma has reacted to the ban imposed by the EC. He tweeted, "Yes, you will suppress my voice for a few hours. But, how will you suppress the voice of lakhs of BJP workers who are telling the common man your reality."

    10:46 (IST)06 Feb 2020
    EC imposes 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma

    Election Commission on Wednesday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his controversial remarks against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The EC barred Parvesh Verma to appear on TV shows as well for the duration of the ban.

    10:40 (IST)06 Feb 2020
    Delhi Election 2020: Amit Shah to hold roadshows today

    BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold three roadshows in Dilshad garden, Hari Nagar and Paschimpuri pocket 3.

    10:20 (IST)06 Feb 2020
    Campaigning for Delhi assembly elections ends today

    Campaigning for the Assembly elections in Delhi will end today evening. Leaders of various political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an election campaign roadshow in Kirari. (PTI Photo)The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. A political party or an alliance needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to form the government. According to the schedule announced by Election Commission, polling in the national capital will take place on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. The tenure of the current assembly expires on February 11.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1CBI registers FIR in Rs 1,000 crore rehabilitation scam of Chhattisgarh
    2Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy attacked again in Bihar
    3Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Central Waqf Board not representative of entire Muslim community, says AIMPLB