Delhi Election 2020 Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Timarpur, Amit Shah to address three rallies today

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal hold roadshow in Delhi ahead of February 8 Assembly elections. (File Photo. AAP Twitter)

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Live: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah will hold three public rallies in Delhi to woo the voters ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal will also hold roadshows in several areas in Delhi today. The roadshows will be held in Timarpur, Model Town, Ghonda and Rohtas Nagar. Several leaders from the Congress will also campaign in different parts of Delhi to seek public support. The past few days have seen the BJP raise the pitch on Shaheen Bagh, an anti-CAA protest site in south Delhi. On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the saffron party did not wish to come to power riding on hatred and such a victory will be unacceptable to the party. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Kejriwal is “the biggest liar” he has seen in his entire life. Addressing a public meeting in the New Delhi constituency in support of party candidate Sunil Yadav, Shah asked Kejriwal if he will give prosecution sanction against JNU student Sharjeel Imam who has been arrested over his controversial “cut off-Assam-from-India” remark. He also questioned the achievements of the Kejriwal government in the education sector, claiming that BJP lawmakers exposed the AAP dispensation’s false claims of transforming the education sector. The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

