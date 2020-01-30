Delhi Election 2020 Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Timarpur, Amit Shah to address three rallies today

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Live: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah will hold three public rallies in Delhi to woo the voters ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal will also hold roadshows in several areas in Delhi today. The roadshows will be held in Timarpur, Model Town, Ghonda and Rohtas Nagar. Several leaders from the Congress will also campaign in different parts of Delhi to seek public support. The past few days have seen the BJP raise the pitch on Shaheen Bagh, an anti-CAA protest site in south Delhi. On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the saffron party did not wish to come to power riding on hatred and such a victory will be unacceptable to the party. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Kejriwal is “the biggest liar” he has seen in his entire life. Addressing a public meeting in the New Delhi constituency in support of party candidate Sunil Yadav, Shah asked Kejriwal if he will give prosecution sanction against JNU student Sharjeel Imam who has been arrested over his controversial “cut off-Assam-from-India” remark. He also questioned the achievements of the Kejriwal government in the education sector, claiming that BJP lawmakers exposed the AAP dispensation’s false claims of transforming the education sector. The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.
Highlights
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the BJP did not wish to come to power in Delhi riding on hatred and such a victory would be unacceptable to the party. Addressing a rally in Adarsh Nagar, Singh on Wednesday sought to assuage the concerns of Muslims over the CAA. "We do not want a victory that has been achieved because of hatred. Even if we win, we will not accept such a victory," he said.
The BJP has upped its ante against anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh, with a top party functionary saying the national capital will not be allowed to become Syria. "We will not let Delhi become Syria and allow them to run an ISIS-like module here, where women and kids are used. They are trying to create fear in the minds of people of Delhi by blocking the main route. We will not let this happen. (We will not let Delhi burn).#ShaheenBaghKaSach," BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh tweeted.
Election Commission issues notice to BJP on Congress' complaint for prima facie violating Model Code of Conduct with one of their election advertisements. The poll body has given time till 12 noon 31 January to Arun Singh, BJP National General Secretary to explain their position.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow is currently underway in Timarpur in North Delhi.