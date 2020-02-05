  1. Home
Delhi Election 2020 Live: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi in action today as campaigning enters final leg

Updated:Feb 05, 2020 11:20:00 am

Amit Shah Rally In Delhi Today: From BJP's camp, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies in Kondli, Trilokpuri, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday.

Delhi Election 2020 Live Delhi Election Live: Amit Shah to address election rallies in Delhi today.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: The campaigning for the Delhi elections has entered its final leg with just three days to go for polling day. The battle in Delhi is being considered a direct fight between the the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress which ruled the national capital for 15 years before losing power to AAP, has also fielded its senior leadership in hopes for a change in its fortune. The campaigning will end on February 6 at 5 PM and polling will take place on February 8. From BJP’s camp, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies in Kondli, Trilokpuri, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday. From Congress’ side, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public rallies in Kondli and Hauz Qazi. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will also hold roadshows and address public meetings in different parts of the national capital. According to the Delhi CEO office, all arrangements to facilitate citizens and voters are underway. Special arrangements are being made Delhi voters who are aged 100 and above. The CEO office said they will be made to feel like ‘VVIPs’.

    Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah flashes victory sign during a roadshow in Delhi.The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. Polling will take place on February 8 and counting of votes will be done on February 11. Several opinion polls have predicted an easy win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The tenure of the current Assembly expires on February 22.
