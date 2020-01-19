Delhi Election 2020: In BSP’s first list of 42 candidates, MLA who was denied ticket by AAP finds place

Published: January 19, 2020 8:02:34 AM

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced its first list of 42 candidates for the February 8 Assembly polls in Delhi.

The BSP led by Mayawati is contesting from all the 70 seats in Delhi.

MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma, who quit the AAP recently, will contest the February 8 Delhi Assembly election from his Badarpur constituency on a BSP ticket. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced its first list of 42 candidates.

The party has decided to field its nominees in all 70 seats in Delhi. Another list is expected on Sunday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) denied Sharma ticket this time and has fielded Ram Singh Netaji, a Congress leader and former MLA who joined the party recently.

Ram Singh Netaji had won the Assembly elections in 2008 from Badarpur on a BSP ticket. The BSP won two seats in the 2008 elections.

Of the 42 candidates fielded by the BSP on Saturday, eight belong to the Scheduled Castes.

