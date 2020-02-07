Delhi Election 2020: How to check your name in voters list online

How to Search your Name in Voters List: With just a day left for polling, the people are advised to check their names in the voters' list and their assembly constituency.
How to Check Name in Voter List of Delhi: Just a few hours left before the voting for the assembly elections in Delhi. The polling for all 70 assembly constituencies will happen tomorrow (February 8) and the results will be declared on February 11. With just a day left for polling, the people are advised to check their names in the voters’ list and their assembly constituency. All the information related to elections such as voters’ names, assembly constituencies, voters’ center and Booth Level Officer is updated on the official website of Election Commission.
Here’s how you can check your name in Voters’ List
Visit the official website: https://ceodelhi.gov.in/home.aspx
Look for the ‘Electoral Roll by Voter’s Name’ tab
Click on the tab and you’ll be directed to a new page
Fill all mandatory info such as name, age, DoB
You can also check details by entering EPIC number written on Voter ID
Here’s how you can check your assembly
On the same official site, look for the ‘Know Your Assembly’ tab
Click on the tab and you’ll be directed to a new page
Enter your locality area to know your assembly
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has started a voter awareness campaign in the national capital to enhance the voting percentage in the assembly polls. In a press statement issued on Monday, the EC said that CEO Delhi has covered all the areas be it malls, low voter turnout areas, colleges, markets, public utility where a large number of voters could be made aware about the assembly election and motivate them to cast their vote on February 8.
