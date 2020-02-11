Delhi Election 2020: Full list of winners

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo. PTI)

List of Winning Candidates in Delhi Assembly Election 2020: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal appeared to be heading back to power in Delhi. The party is leading in 55 seats while the BJP is ahead on 15 seats. The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats and the halfway mark is 36. The counting process is still underway at 21 locations in 11 districts of the national capital amid tight security. Almost all exit polls on February 8 predicted an easy win for Arvind Kejriwal. In the previous Assembly held in 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 seats and the remaining three went to the BJP’s kitty. They Congress failed to open its account. This election, a total of 672 candidates including 593 men and 79 women were in the fray. While the AAP led its campaign on the development agenda, the BJP ran an aggressive campaign centred around issues of nationalism and anti-CAA protests.

Below is the full list of winners in Delhi Assembly Election 2020:

1. ADARSH NAGAR –

2. Ambedkar Nagar (SC) –

3. Babarpur –

4. Badarpur –

5. Badli –

6. Ballimaran –

7. Bawana (SC) –

8. Bijwasan –

9. Burari –

10. Chandni Chowk –

11. CHHATARPUR –

12. Delhi Cantt –

13. Deoli (SC) –

14. Dwarka –

15. Gandhi Nagar –

16. Ghonda –

17. Gokalpur (SC) –

18. Greater Kailash –

19. Hari Nagar –

20. Janakpuri –

21. JANGPURA –

22. Kalkaji –

23. KARAWAL NAGAR –

24. KAROL BAGH (SC) –

25. KASTURBA NAGAR –

26. Kirari –

27. Kondli (SC) –

28. KRISHNA NAGAR –

29. Laxmi Nagar –

30. Madipur (SC) –

31. Malviya Nagar –

32. Mangol Puri (SC) –

33. Matia Mahal –

34. Matiala –

35. Mehrauli –

36. Model Town –

37. Moti Nagar –

38. Mundka –

39. Mustafabad –

40. Najafgarh –

41. NANGLOI JAT –

42. Narela –

43. New Delhi – Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)

44. Okhla –

45. Palam –

46. Patel Nagar (SC) –

47. Patparganj –

48. RK Puram –

49. Rajinder Nagar –

50. Rajouri Garden –

51. Rithala –

52. Rohini –

53. Rohtas Nagar –

54. Sadar Bazar –

55. Sangam Vihar –

56. Seelampur – Abdul Rehman (AAP)

57. Seema Puri (SC) –

58. Shahdara –

59. Shakur Basti –

60. Shalimar Bagh –

61. SULTANPUR MAJRA(SC) –

62. Tilak Nagar – JARNAIL SINGH (AAP)

63. Timarpur –

64. Tri Nagar –

65. TRILOKPURI (SC) –

66. TUGHLAKABAD –

67. Uttam Nagar –

68. Vikaspuri –

69. Vishwas Nagar –

70. Rajesh Gupta –

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. In 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal had pocketed 67 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won just three seats. The Congress party which ruled the national capital for 15 years (1998 to 2013) drew a blank.